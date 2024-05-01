Bulldogs win Bi-County Meet

Pictured, from left, is Paige Zlatic of Waterloo High School and

Christian Kronk of Columbia High School.

Waterloo’s Paige Zlatic and Columbia’s Christian Kronk were selected as MVPs of the Monroe-Randolph Bi-County Meet held last Wednesday at Columbia High School.

In addition to Waterloo and Columbia, other participating schools at the meet were Gibault, Sparta, Red Bud and Chester.

Waterloo scored the most team points in both the girls and boys meets, with the girls winning 16 of 18 total events.

Zlatic won the girls 100 meter dash and was a member of Waterloo’s winning 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Kronk won the boys 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, triple jump and high jump at the meet.

Other winners of multiple events included Waterloo’s Chris Pete (100 meter dash, 200 meter run), Kyle Kern (1,600 meter run, 3,200 meter run) and Summer Wilson (100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles).

In the girls meet, other event winners for Waterloo were Lily Starek (200 meter run), Kristin Smith (400 meter run), Calla Espenscheid (800 meter run), Cameron Crump (1,600 meter run), Danielle Mudd (3,200 meter run), Grayce Meyer (high jump), Ellie Zweigart (long jump), Taylor Thorsten (triple jump) and Isabel Gregson (discus).

Gibault’s Libby Mesch won the shot put.

In the boys meet, other event winners for Waterloo were Austin Corey (800 meter run), Landon Wilson (high jump), Jack Gedris (discus) and Carter Cozean (shot put).

Gibault’s Ryan Biffar won the 400 meter run.