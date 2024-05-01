Soccer regionals start soon

Waterloo’s Megan Huebner and Columbia’s Emily Rose battle for possession during a rivalry soccer match on April 9.

The postseason path is known for local high school soccer teams, as all three squads will be hosting regionals.

The objective now is to be playing at the highest level possible entering that journey.

It’s hard to play much better than Columbia has this spring. The Eagles are 15-3-1 at the start of play this week.

Following a narrow defeat against Union to start Blue Cat Cup play last week in Union, Mo., the Eagles concluded the tourney with two wins.

Last Wednesday, it was a 3-1 victory for Columbia over Parkway West. Maddie Mauch netted two goals and assisted on another to lead the Eagles.

On Saturday afternoon, Columbia won 4-0 over Rock Bridge. Mauch, Riley Mathews, Kate Adams and Sarah Ross scored the goals in this one.

Mauch leads Columbia in scoring with 36 goals and 19 assists, followed by Mathews with 14 goals and 17 assists. Ross has 15 goals and 10 assists.

Columbia played Tuesday at Salem, winning 10-0, hosts Freeburg on Wednesday and hosts Mascoutah on Saturday.

Regional play begins for the Eagles at 10 a.m. May 11, as they host DuQuoin in a Class 1A match.

Other teams in the Columbia Regional are Murphysboro and Pinckneyville.

The winner of the Columbia Regional advances to the Murphysboro Sectional.

Waterloo (9-5-3) will host a Class 2A regional starting 5 p.m. May 14, as the Bulldogs welcome Anna-Jonesboro to town. Other teams in this regional are Carterville and Mt. Vernon.

The winner of the Waterloo Regional advances to the Freeburg Sectional.

The Bulldogs tied Belleville West on Monday, 1-1. Liv Colson scored for Waterloo on an assist from Megan Young.

Colson leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 19 goals and five assists, followed by Young with 11 goals and six assists.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah, falling 1-0, travels Wednesday to Highland, hosts Civic Memorial on Monday and plays Tuesday at O’Fallon.

Gibault (4-13) also hosts a Class 1A regional, taking the pitch at 6 p.m. May 10 against Massac County. Other teams in this regional are Althoff and Mt. Carmel.

The winner of the Gibault Regional advances to the Murphysboro Sectional.

Gibault picked up a 3-0 victory over Breese Central on Thursday.

The Hawks close out their regular season with a Wednesday match at Father McGivney, followed by a home match at Oerter Park in Columbia against Breese Central.

The leading scorer this season for Gibault is Emily Richardson with 15 goals and six assists.

Aubry Thomas has eight goals and five assists for the Hawks.