Softballers ready to blossom

Waterloo’s Samantha Juelfs makes contact at the plate during a recent home game. She’s hitting .435 this season. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

Rainy weather limited high school softball action of late, but the forecast looks promising for local teams to get back in a groove to close out the regular season.

As they say, “April showers bring May flowers.”

Waterloo (20-5) picked up a 4-1 victory Tuesday over Civic Memorial, getting a complete game 13-strikeout showing from senior pitcher Mia Miller. Grayce Meyer went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On Wednesday, it was an 8-0 win for the Bulldogs over Highland. Miller struck out 11 in a complete game three-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Samantha Juelfs also had three hits.

The ‘Dogs dropped a 4-1 contest at Triad last Wednesday. The Bulldogs scored in the first inning but were unable to touch the plate the rest of the way. Mallory Thompson, Miller and Juelfs collected two hits each for Waterloo.

The Bulldogs play Monday at Mascoutah.

Raelyn Melching continues to lead Waterloo in hitting with a .452 batting average to go along with six home runs, seven doubles and 34 RBIs.

Juelfs is hitting .435 with 25 runs. Thompson is hitting .429 with 24 runs.

Miller is 12-4 with a 1.02 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 96 and one-third innings pitched.

Columbia (16-9) rallied late for a Tuesday win.

The Eagles plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 7-6 victory at Roxana. Elle van Breusegen and Paige Webb had two hits each.

On Thursday, Columbia lost 4-3 to Freeburg. The Eagles took a 3-1 leading into the bottom of the seventh only to see the Midgets score three runs to win.

Last Thursday, it was a 9-4 loss for the Eagles at Breese Central despite a 3-for-4 day from Sam Augustine, who drove in two runs.

Last Wednesday, Columbia dropped a 6-2 game to Salem. Jaylyn Brister went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emily Webb struck out six in four innings of mound duty.

The Eagles play in the Triad tournament this weekend and host Wood River on Tuesday.

The leading hitter for Columbia is van Breusegen at .488 with 13 stolen bases and 32 runs.

Brister is hitting .434 with 31 RBIs and 23 runs. Paige Froess is at .429 with 22 RBIs. Reagan Mathews is hitting .389 with four home runs.

Webb is 6-3 with a 1.65 ERA, and Froess is 4-4 with a 1.94 ERA in the pitching circle.

Valmeyer (11-5) has won 10 of its past 12 games, the most recent being an 11-0 win over Dupo on Tuesday. Alex Deluca, Avery Proffer and Rylee Nagel drove in two runs each.

On Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 11-5 at Wesclin.

Last Thursday, it was a 13-2 thumping of Steeleville. Mia McSchooler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Madilyn Huddleston went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Pirates. Proffer and Payton Similey added two hits each.

Valmeyer is led this season by senior Brooke Miller, who is hitting .490 with 23 runs and has a 1.72 ERA in the pitching circle.

The Pirates play Wednesday at Wesclin, host New Athens on Friday and play Monday at Chester.

Gibault (5-13) lost 11-0 to Nashville on Thursday and 15-3 to Mater Dei on Wednesday. Libby Mesch hit a three-run homer in Wednesday’s loss.

The Hawks picked up a 15-5 victory last Wednesday over Steeleville.

Mesch, who leads the Hawks in hitting at .538 for the season, again went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Sophie Winkler and Karina Jerkatis both tripled in the win.

Gibault plays Tuesday at Dupo.

Dupo (1-12) lost a 5-4 heartbreaker at New Athens on Thursday. Keara Prater went 4-for-4 with an RBI for the Tigers.

Dupo battles New Athens in Marissa on Saturday. The Tigers then host Wood River on Monday and Gibault this coming Tuesday.

Prater is hitting .400 with 11 runs to lead Dupo’s offense, followed by Maddie Ehrhard at .357 with 11 RBIs.