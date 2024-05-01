Eagles claw out more wins

Columbia pitcher Brady Mathews is 5-2 with a 1.06 ERA this season.

Some local high school baseball teams are trending up while others are either going in the opposite direction or simply treading water.

Columbia (20-4) picked up more recent wins to extend its winning streak to nine.

On Monday, the Eagles won 5-2 over Belleville West. Brady Hemminghaus was the pitching star for Columbia, allowing just two hits over six innings. Ben Simmons and Cash Bailey collected three hits and two RBIs each.

On Tuesday, Lucas Riebeling pitched a 13-strikeout no-hitter as the Eagles won 2-0 at Roxana. Micah James went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On Thursday, it was a 15-0 win at Freeburg. Brady Mathews pitched a shutout and Bailey homered. Sully Bonaldi and Logan Bosch collected three hits each.

This past Thursday, Columbia won 4-0 at Breese Central thanks to a pitching gem by Mathews. He struck out 12 in a complete game three-hit shutout. Simmons, Riebeling and Jack Shoentag each had two hits to pace the Eagles offense.

Last Wednesday, it was a 4-3 victory in favor of Columbia.

Simmons is hitting .422 to go along with 14 RBIs and 15 runs. James is hitting .378 with 13 RBIs and 14 runs.

On the mound, Mathews is 5-2 with a 1.06 ERA and Riebeling is 6-1 with a 1.16 ERA.

Columbia plays Friday at Triad.

Valmeyer (15-9) won 8-5 over Dupo on Tuesday, getting 13 strikeouts from pitcher Luke Blackwell over six innings and a 3-for-3 day from Troy Neff with two RBIs.

On Wednesday, Valmeyer won 11-1 over Lebanon, getting two hits each from Blackwell, Chase Snyder and Landon Roy.

On Thursday, the Pirates posted a 7-0 victory at Lebanon. Blackwell, Neff and Jake Killy each had two hits.

The Pirates lost the only game they played last week, 7-6 to Steeleville last Thursday. Neff went 2-for-3 for the Pirates, who host Lebanon again Thursday.

Leading the offense for Valmeyer this spring is Blackwell at .408 with 29 RBIs and 27 runs.

Chase Snyder is hitting .386 with 27 RBIs and 19 runs. Roy is hitting .370 with 33 runs and 23 stolen bases.

On the mound, Blackwell is 6-0 with a 1.18 ERA.

Waterloo (11-10) won 10-1 at Jerseyville on Wednesday as Nate Phillips struck out nine in a complete game mound effort. Jack Roessler went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two RBIs. Koby Osterhage smacked a pair of doubles.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs lost 3-0 to DuQuoin.

Waterloo dropped a 5-4 contest at Althoff last Thursday despite a solid outing from Phillips. He allowed just two earned runs over five innings pitched with nine strikeouts. Phillips and Roessler collected two hits each in the loss.

Phillips, a senior righty, is 4-2 this season with a 1.60 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 43 and two-thirds innings.

Leading the offense for Waterloo is Patrick O’Donnell at .373 with 18 runs.

The Bulldogs play Saturday at Carterville, and travel Monday to Civic Memorial.

Gibault (10-19) won two of five recent games.

On Monday, it was an 8-1 victory for the Hawks over Alton at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget. Peyton Schaefer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, with Brady Biffar, Ty Frierdich and Cade Kostelac also contributing two hits each. Biffar, a senior lefty, pitched six and one-third innings, allowing just two hits.

On Tuesday, Gibault lost 10-2 to Belleville East.

On Wednesday, the Hawks lost 9-2 to Mater Dei despite two hits from Tyler Frierdich.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 3-2 to Nashville as the Hornets scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Schaefer and Jack Keeven collected two hits each.

This past Thursday, Gibault won 5-4 at Civic Memorial. Down 4-0 after two innings, the Hawks soared back for the victory. Schaefer, Keeven and Tyler Frierdich each had two hits.

Tyler Frierdich is the top hitter this spring for the Hawks at .367 with 23 stolen bases.

Schaefer is hitting .343 with 13 runs.

Biffar is the ace of Gibault’s pitching staff with a 5-2 record and 1.98 ERA.

Gibault hosts Metro East Lutheran on Monday.

Dupo (2-13) lost 12-1 to Gillespie at Grizzlies Ballpark on Wednesday. Teegan Hargrove and Ashton Stein collected the only two hits for the Tigers.

On Thursday, it was a 3-0 loss for Dupo to Steeleville. Hargrove had the only hit for Dupo.

The Tigers dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to New Athens last Thursday. Tied 1-1 after the first inning, no teams scored again until New Athens plated a run in its final at bat. Brady Portell went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for the Tigers.

Teegan Hargrove is the team’s top hitter this spring at .432 with 11 RBIs.

Deegan Prater is Dupo’s top pitcher with a 3.69 ERA.