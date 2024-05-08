WJHS girls track wins regional
- May 8, 2024
Pictured, the Waterloo Junior High School girls track team poses with its regional championship plaque last Tuesday at Belleville West. The girls qualified for the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L State Meet taking place May 11 in Carterville. First place regional finishers for the Bulldogs were Karigan Littlejohn (pole vault), Elizabeth Davis (discus), Lydia Huffman (1,600 meter run), Candace Zlatic (100 meter dash, 200 meter run), and the 4×400 meter relay team of Hazel Rau, Reese Davis-Grandcolas, Addisyn Crain and Kaidyn Moore.