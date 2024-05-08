ICS track off to state meet

Republic-Times- May 8, 2024

On April 30, schools from Red Bud, Columbia, Waterloo, Evansville, St. Libory, Prairie du Rocher, Chester, Steeleville, Marissa and New Athens competed on the Red Bud High School track with the goals of becoming regional champions and advancing to the SIJHSAA Class S track championships taking place May 11 in DuQuoin.

Immaculate Conception School in Columbia won regional titles for both boys and girls track. The ICS boys scored 129 points and the ICS girls scored 134 points. In total, ICS has 19 athletes advancing to the state meet. Notable ICS performances came from Isabel Roche, who won the long jump and 400 meter dash as well as anchoring the first place 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

William Dalpoas won the long jump, 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, and was part of the second place 4×400 relay team. Nicholas Holdener won the 1,600 meter run, placed second in the 800 meter run, and was part of the second place 4×400 relay team.

