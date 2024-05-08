College kudos for CHS grad

Columbia High School graduate Brennan van Breusegen received a top honor recently for his efforts on the baseball field this spring at Central Missouri University.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced that van Breusegen was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

This was van Breusegen’s second such award. The redshirt senior was named MIAA Co-Player of the Year in 2022.

In 167 at-bats, van Breusegen hit .395 with 57 runs scored and 55 RBIs to rank in the league’s top 10 in each category. With an MIAA-tying 18 home runs, van Breusegen’s .820 slugging percentage and 1.310 OPS ranks second in the MIAA. In the field, the Mules starting center fielder was responsible for 96 outs, three assists and one double play while owning a flawless 1.000 fielding percentage.

Central Missouri competes in NCAA Division II athletics.