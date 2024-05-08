Mon-Clair season starts soon

Millstadt’s Tommy Mohan makes a play at first base during a game last season.

The Mon-Clair League is about to embark on its 2024 season, offering local sports enthusiasts a glimpse of baseball like it ought to be.

The league will consist of seven teams this summer: Valmeyer Lakers, Waterloo Buds, Millstadt Green Machine, Belleville Rockies, Edwardsville Stags, St. Louis Spikes and Cape Girardeau Capahas.

The Lakers are the defending league champs, having won last year’s Valmeyer Midsummer Classic and the regular season title in addition to the postseason tournament.

The Lakers open their 2024 campaign at home in Borsch Park with a Sunday doubleheader against Belleville on May 19. The seven-inning games are at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Also on May 19, the Buds open their season against the Green Machine at Tuffy Mueth Field in Millstadt.

Millstadt is also hosting a preseason tournament taking place for some Mon-Clair teams this weekend in preparation for the regular season.

Games take place Thursday through Saturday in Millstadt between the Green Machine, St. Louis Printers, Rockies and Lakers.