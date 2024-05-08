Girls tracksters aiming for state

Local high school girls track athletes put their talent on display last week at conference meets.

Waterloo competed at the Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Meet at Highland on Thursday, placing third as a team.

A few Bulldogs won first place medals, and Waterloo now lays claim to a pair of new MVC records.

Cameron Crump placed first in the 3,200 meter run at the meet with an MVC record finish time of 11:05.86. Bulldogs teammate Ava Rau placed second at 11:41.43.

Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay team of Angelynn Kanyuck, Danielle Mudd, Norah Kettler and Emily Vogt also set an MVC record with first place time of 9:57.82.

Kanyuck also won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:16.20, with Mudd placing second at 5:22.87.

Waterloo’s 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams both placed second to Mascoutah at the meet.

Other notable showings for the Bulldogs at the MVC meet included Kristin Smith’s third place finishes in both the 400 meter run and long jump.

Waterloo’s Paige Zlatic placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.87 seconds.

The Waterloo girls will compete Thursday in the Class 2A Salem Sectional.

Competing Thursday in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional will be Columbia, which participated last Wednesday in the Cahokia Conference Meet at Chester in the large-school Mississippi Division along with Salem, Freeburg, Breese Central, Wood River and Roxana.

A notable showing for the Eagles was a second place finish for Carly Chambers in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 14:03.25.

In the small-school Kaskaskia Division portion of the Cahokia Conference Meet, Dupo and Valmeyer girls competed against athletes from New Athens, Lebanon and Steeleville.

Dupo placed tops as a team, led by a handful of first place event showings.

Ava Thompson won the 100 meter run for the Tigers with a time of 13.96 seconds.

Dupo’s 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams placed first over Valmeyer.

Another first place Tiger was Allison Taylor, who won the discus with a throw of 102 feet.

Valmeyer’s Autumn Lewis did well at the conference meet, winning the 200 meter run with a time of 27.89 seconds and the 400 meter run with a time of 1:03.49.

Another first-place Pirate was Ava McClellan, who won the long jump at 16 feet, 2 inches. Dupo’s Keara Prater was second at 16 feet, 1.25 inches.

Tracksters from Dupo, Valmeyer and Gibault will compete this Thursday at the Class 1A Nashville Sectional, hoping to qualify for state.