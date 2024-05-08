Softball regionals starting soon

Waterloo senior pitcher Mia Miller is 12-4 this season with a 1.02 ERA and 181 strikeouts over 96 and one-third innings.

The postseason starts next week for four of five local high school softball teams.

The regional schedules for Class 1A-2A were announced recently, with Class 3A set to be announced Wednesday.

Waterloo (20-5) competes in Class 3A softball, so its schedule is not yet known. What is known is that the Bulldogs are well-positioned to win some postseason hardware this spring.

Waterloo won 8-0 over Highland last Wednesday, getting an 11-strikeout three-hitter from senior pitcher Mia Miller. She also inflicted damage with the bat, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Samantha Juelfs also collected three hits for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 4-1 over Civic Memorial. Miller was dominating yet again in the pitching circle, striking out 13 over seven innings.

Grayce Meyer went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Miller, Waterloo’s all-time career strikeouts leader, is 12-4 on the season with a 1.02 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 96 and one-third innings. She’s also hitting .324.

Top hitters for the ‘Dogs this spring are Raelyn Melching at .452 with six home runs, seven doubles and 34 RBIs, Juelfs at .435 with 13 doubles, 25 runs and 18 RBIs, and Mallory Thompson at .429 with 12 doubles and 24 runs.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Waltonville.

Columbia (16-9) competes in Class 2A softball and will compete at the Wesclin Regional on May 15 against the winner of Althoff vs. Wood River.

Other teams in this regional are Wesclin and Breese Central.

The regional final is May 17.

The Eagles had two recent games come down to the seventh inning, one good and the other not so much.

Last Tuesday, Columbia trailed 6-5 into the seventh inning at Roxana before plating two in the top half of the seventh. The Eagles held on for the 7-6 win.

Elle van Breusegen and Paige Webb each had two hits, with Emily Webb pitching three innings for the victory.

On Thursday, the Eagles led 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but saw Freeburg plate three in its final at-bat for the victory.

Leading the offense is Elle van Breusegen at .488 with 32 runs and 13 stolen bases, followed by Jaylyn Brister at .434 with 31 RBIs and 23 runs.

Paige Froess is hitting .429 with 22 RBIs and is 4-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.94 ERA.

Emily Webb is 6-3 with a 1.65 ERA.

Columbia hosts Breese Central on Thursday.

Valmeyer, Gibault and Dupo will all be playing in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional that begins this coming Monday.

Dupo plays Monday at Gibault to start regional play, with the winner taking on Marissa.

Valmeyer hosts New Athens on May 15.

The regional final is May 18.

Valmeyer (11-5) picked up an 11-0 win over Dupo last Tuesday, with the Pirates pounding out 14 hits. Brooke Miller pitched a complete game two-hitter.

Alex DeLuca, Avery Proffer and Rylee Nagel each drove in two runs for the Pirates.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 11-5 at Wesclin.

The Pirates host Chester on Thursday.

Miller is hitting .490 with three home runs, three triples, 12 stolen bases and 23 runs. As a pitcher, she has a 1.72 ERA.

Gibault (5-13) lost 15-3 to Mater Dei last Wednesday. Libby Mesch hit a three-run homer for the Hawks.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 11-0 to Nashville. Myah Ticer, Lauren Lanham and Karina Jerkatis collected the team’s only three hits on the day.

Mesch, a senior, is the top hitter this spring for the Hawks at .538 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Dupo (1-13) lost 9-5 to Steeleville on Thursday, getting two hits each from Keara Prater, Kylie Fillinger and Maddie Ehrhard.

Prater, a freshman, leads the Tigers in hitting this season at .387 with eight stolen bases and 11 runs.

Ehrhard, a senior, is hitting .353 with 12 RBIs.