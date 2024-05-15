WHS girls track wins sectional

Pictured is the Waterloo High School girls track team with its Class 2A Salem Sectional championship plaque. The Bulldogs will run at state this weekend.

For the first time in 40 years, the Waterloo High School girls track team won a sectional championship.

The Bulldogs scored 80 total points to win Thursday’s Class 2A Salem Sectional. Mt. Vernon placed second with 68.5 points. It was the program’s third such title.

Up next for the WHS girls is the IHSA Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Waterloo won three individual events at the sectional.

Angelynn Kanyuck won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:20.28, with teammate Danielle Mudd placing second at 5:21.81.

Cameron Crump won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:12.42 – more than 16 seconds ahead of the next runner.

Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay squad of Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm, Taylor Thorsten and Paige Zlatic placed first with a time of 4:09.91.

The Bulldogs also recorded a few second and third place event finishes at Salem.

Zlatic – who took part in four sectional events – placed second in the 100 meter run with a time of 12.77 seconds.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Zlatic, Smith, Wilhelm and Ellie Zweigart placed second with a time of 1:47.01, which set a new school record.

Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay squad of Kanyuck, Mudd, Emily Vogt and Norah Kettler placed second with a time of 10:19.65.

Grayce Meyer placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 0.5 inches.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Zlatic, Smith, Marie Starek and Juleana Schulte placed third with a time of 51.16 seconds.

Others make state

Waterloo won’t have the only local girls track athletes in Charleston this weekend.

Four athletes from Gibault and two from Valmeyer will be competing in the IHSA Class 1A state meet by virtue of strong performances Thursday at the Nashville Sectional.

Gibault’s 4×200 meter relay team of Natalie Kelemetc, Kadence Lance, Briana Baldridge and Emily Richardson placed second at the sectional with a time of 1:53.69 to make state.

Valmeyer’s Autumn Lewis place second in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:03.93 to punch her ticket to Charleston.

Valmeyer’s Ava McClellan placed second in the long jump at Nashville with a distance of 17 feet.