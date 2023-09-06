Mon-Clair award winners

Mike McCarthy

After winning the trifecta, it’s no surprise that a number of Valmeyer Lakers were selected for awards in the Mon-Clair League following the 2023 baseball season.

During the league meeting held Aug. 28, a number of postseason awards were voted on.

Lakers manager Mike McCarthy was voted as manager of the year after guiding his team to a 26-3 record in addition to the Midsummer Classic, Monroe Division and league playoff titles.

The award for rookie of the year was split between Valmeyer’s Evan Davis and Millstadt’s Tommy Mohan.

Davis hit .375 with six doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and two stolen bases.

Mohan hit .390 with five doubles, a home run and 15 RBIs.

This year’s batting champion was Preston Wright of the Waterloo Buds, who hit .511 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

The pitching champion for the Mon-Clair League was Lakers lefthander Kenny Otero, who went 5-0 with a 1.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 and two-thirds innings pitched.