ICS cross country opens season

Pictured, from left, are Immaculate Conception School cross country runners Grace Jansen, Faith Jansen, Lillian Braun, Isabel Roche, Sophie Conrad, Maria Holdener and Eme Doerr.

The Immaculate Conception School cross country team traveled to Alhambra for the St. Paul Lutheran Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 25.

The race was moved up an hour early due to the heat. It turns out the earlier start proved beneficial because of thunderstorms that rolled through the area.

Fortunately, the race was able to take place between two storms, with the awards ceremony finishing up as a heavy rain moved in.

The ICS girls were led by Grace Jansen, who finished second with her younger sister Faith not far behind in third place.

The remaining Crusaders finished in a close pack of Lillian Braun (sixth), Isabel Roche (seventh), Sophie Conrad, (13th), Maria Holdener (14th) and Eme Doerr (15th ).

For the first time, all seven members of the ICS girls were able to bring home individual medals.

The girls won the team competition over Zion Lutheran from Belleville by just three points.

In the boys race, ICS finished third behind St. Paul Lutheran from Hamel and Maryville Christian School.

The ICS boys were led by Nicholas Holdener, who finished in seventh place overall.

The remaining Crusaders had strong performances in their first race of the season, including Will Dalpoas (11th), Dante Gianino (13th), Owen Keefe (14th), Nicholas Wahle (15th), Noah Burns (24th) and Owen Kienzle (26th).

The boys had their next meet Sept. 1 against St. Paul, Maryville Christian School and about 20 other schools in Granite City.