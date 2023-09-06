Tigers win home opener

Corey Saathoff- September 6, 2023
The Dupo High School football team takes the field prior to its home opener on Saturday against Confluence Prep Academy.  

The Dupo High School football team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 29-12 victory at home Saturday against Confluence Prep Academy of St. Louis. 

Deegan Prater, a sophomore, put together another solid game at quarterback for Dupo. He was 18-for-28 passing for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

He also ran for 24 yards.

Prater was helped in the running game by Ashton Stein, who carried the ball 11 times for 113 yards. Kaleb McGlasson chipped in with 79 yards on eight carries.

Prater’s main target through the air once again was Nick Phillips. He caught nine passes for 100 yards.

Next up for the Tigers is another home game this Friday night as they host Madison at 7 p.m. 

Madison dropped a 55-6 contest to Ottawa Marquette this past Friday. 

