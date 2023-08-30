‘Dogs drop high-scoring opener

Waterloo’s Chris Pete scores a touchdown Friday night at home against Mt. Vernon. See more photos from the game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

There were points galore Saturday night between the Waterloo and Mt. Vernon football teams, but unfortunately the Bulldogs ran out of gas late in a 55-41 home loss to open the season.

The Rams made some splash plays early to take a quick 14-0 lead. Mt. Vernon ran the opening kickoff 77 yards to paydirt, then added an interception pick six for 85 yards.

The Bulldogs rattled off three straight scores to take the lead. The first two came via 20-yard touchdown passes from quarterback Koby Osterhage to Patrick O’Donnell and then Chris Pete, and the third was a short Osterhage TD run.

Not to be outdone, Mt. Vernon took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards down the field to quickly score again. The Bulldogs led 21-20 after the first quarter.

Back and forth both teams went in the second quarter. Mt. Vernon took the lead on its second pick six of the night to start the quarter. Then, talented Waterloo sophomore running back Derez Sayles dazzled with a 13-yard TD run to make it a 28-27 lead for the ‘Dogs.

Mt. Vernon scored on a 31-yard pass play, then Osterhage bolted down the field for a 32-yard TD run late in the first half. The halftime score was 35-33 in favor of the home team – and players, coaches and fans all needed the brief break to collect themselves.

The Rams cashed in on another splash play, this one a 49-yard TD pass at 9:45 of the third quarter, to go up 40-35. Waterloo answered with a seven-yard TD run by Sayles, but the extra point failed. Waterloo led 41-40 entering the final frame.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs couldn’t match Mt. Vernon’s fourth quarter scoring output, with the Rams getting TDs from a 35-yard run and a 33-yard pass. The final was 55-41.

In his first game at quarterback for Waterloo, Osterhage rushed 30 times for 141 yards and threw for 105 yards with a pair of TDs and three interceptions.

In his first varsity game, Sayles rushed for 127 yards and the two scores.

Justin Manning was the star on defense for the ‘Dogs, finishing with five tackles, two assists and a fumble recovery.

Waterloo hosts Monroe County rival Columbia (0-1) this Friday night. The Bulldogs will attempt to avenge a 9-0 loss last season at Columbia.