Fireworks fly overhead during Friday’s home football game for Columbia against Mater Dei. See more images online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Not enough fireworks for Eagles

Despite some second half fireworks – both on the field and in the sky – the Columbia High School football squad came up just short in its season opener at home, falling 22-14 to Mater Dei.

The Eagles weren’t able to sustain offensive drives in the first half, and the visiting Knights held a 14-0 lead at halftime. Mater Dei quarterback Trenton Zeeb threw a 37-yard touchdown pass and ran it in from 18 yards for those two scores.

Fireworks from Columbia’s July 4 Celebration that were rescheduled due to a fierce storm that hit the town over that holiday weekend were set off at the tail end of halftime, and football fans were treated to the display.

The fireworks carried into the third quarter of the contest, which is when the Eagles offense made some noise of its own.

Columbia quarterback Mason Voegele – the younger brother of recently graduated all-state QB Dom Voegele – wriggled his way down the field for a 58-yard TD run that cut Mater Dei’s lead to 14-7.

Eagles football newcomer Lucas Riebeling provided another spark with a long punt return to midfield at the end of the third quarter. This led to an explosive touchdown play to start the fourth quarter, with Jase Nelson taking a short pass from Voegele 48 yards to the house for an Eagles score.

The extra point tied the game at 14-14.

But Mater Dei came roaring back via a long bomb thrown by Zeeb that put the ball at Columbia’s 17 yard line. A few plays later, Zeeb ran it in for the score. The extra point failed, however, so the Knights’ lead was 20-14.

Columbia was forced to punt on its next possession, and a bad snap gave Mater Dei the ball at Columbia’s two yard line with just more than 5:30 remaining in regulation. Trying to put the game away, the Knights fumbled at their own one yard line, and the Eagles recovered.

The Knights responded by sacking Voegele in the endzone for a safety that gave them a 22-14 lead with just a few minutes left. An onside kick by the Eagles was recovered by Sam Denny, however, giving Columbia one last small flame of hope from its own 32.

The Knights defense quickly doused that flame, however, and Columbia dropped to 0-1 on the season.

Nelson rushed for 42 yards and had 52 yards receiving for Columbia, which was held to 213 total yards of offense on the night.

Brandon Jackson led the Eagles on defense with eight tackles and four assists.

Columbia travels south on Route 3 to face rival Waterloo (0-1) this Friday night. The Eagles won 9-0 at home against the Bulldogs last season.