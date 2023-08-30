Dupo football wins opener

Pictured is the Dupo offense during an away game last season.

The long drive north was worth it for the Dupo High School football team, which opened the season with a 41-0 victory at Port Byron Riverdale on Saturday afternoon.

“We played well Saturday,” second-year Dupo head coach Zach Klaustermeier said. “It is hard to complain when you win a ballgame 41-0.”

Deegan Prater, Dupo’s sophomore quarterback, was 11-of-14 passing for 127 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards.

Prater’s main target through the air in this game was Nick Phillips, who caught five passes for 70 yards.

“The offensive line worked their butts off, and Prater, along with the other skill players, made the plays,” Klaustermeier said.

The Tigers were tough defense as well, allowing only about 130 yards of offense by their opponent.

“I am very, very proud of everyone around the program, but our schedule only gets harder as we get into it,” Klaustermeier said. “We always have something to work on.”

Dupo plays host to the Confluence Titans of St. Louis at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Confluence lost 13-0 to Normandy on Friday to open its season.