Good starts for soccer ‘Dogs, Eagles

Brendan Eschmann

The high school boys soccer season has started strong for Waterloo and Columbia as the regular season schedule now shifts into high gear.

Waterloo is 2-0 following wins over Mater Dei and Granite City.

On Thursday, Brenden Eschmann scored twice, and Ty Kinzinger added a goal and two assists in a 6-0 season-opening victory for the ‘Dogs over Mater Dei.

On Monday, Waterloo won 5-0 over Granite City. Kinzinger and Ethan Gardner each contributed a goal and assist for the victors.

The Bulldogs have a busy slate of matches coming up, starting with Freeburg at home on Wednesday, then at Father McGivney on Thursday, at Althoff on Monday and at Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial on Tuesday.

Likewise, Columbia is also 2-0 to start the season.

Following last Monday’s 3-0 win over Father McGivney, the Eagles posted a 5-0 blanking of Carterville in Belleville on Saturday.

Scoring goals in Saturday’s win were Liam Bivins, Drew Elliot, Chase Faris, Hayes van Breusegen and Owen Worcester.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Mascoutah before hosting Breese Central this coming Tuesday.

Gibault has yet to play this season due to cancellations for heat or rain.

The Hawks finally played their first match Tuesday at Marquette. The result was not known at press time.

Gibault plays this Saturday at O’Fallon and will host Freeburg on Tuesday.

Valmeyer is 0-2 to start its 2023 campaign.

The Pirates lost 5-1 to Wood River last Tuesday at the Roxana Tournament. Ripken Voelker netted the goal for Valmeyer.

On Thursday, the Pirates dropped a 2-0 match to Lebanon in the tourney. Jake Coats made 10 saves in net for Valmeyer, which hosts Carlyle on Wednesday.