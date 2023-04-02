Election Day is April 4

Several contested races for city offices, park board and school board will be decided in Waterloo this Tuesday, April 4, and there’s a home rule referendum up for Columbia voters in addition to two contested aldermanic races.

Maeystown and Hecker have referendums on the ballot, and there’s a contested race for Southwestern Illinois College trustee.

The polls are open throughout Monroe County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling place and view a sample ballot, click here.

