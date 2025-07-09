Real Estate Transactions | June 23-27, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: June 23
Grantor: James C. Bradley Jr.
Grantee: Cassie Rednour, David Rednour
Address: 466 Mary Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $290,000
Date: June 23
Grantor: Mary L. Bradley (deceased),
Stacy L. Poepper
Grantee: Barbara A. Bender, Robert R. Bender
Address: 100 Eagle Court, Waterloo
Cost: $.55,000
Date: June 23
Grantor: Gary D. Johnson (deceased),
Joyce A. Johnston,
Kenworth C. Johnson
Grantee: Emily V. Durre, Ruperto D. Durre
Address: 130 Osterhage Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $295,000
Date: June 24
Grantor: Jason E. Fredrick, Robert E. Fredrick Jr.
Grantee: August M. Melching
Address: 2154 G Road, Fults
Cost: $85,000
Date: June 24
Grantor: Joyce E. Guebert
Grantee: Kaitlyn Mathes
Address: 401 North Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $215,000
Date: June 24
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC,
Yellowstone Properties LLP
Grantee: JLP Design and Build LLC
Address: 900 Nola Lane, Columbia
Cost: $110,000
Date: June 24
Grantor: Walnut Ridge Development 1 LLC
Grantee: Anbec Properties LLC
Address: 1390 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $110,000
Date: June 25
Grantor: Durako Revocable Trust
Grantee: Justin Welker
Address: 630 South Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $298,900
Date: June 26
Grantor: Chelsea Larsen, Vaughn Larsen
Grantee: Mountain and Meadow Properties LLC
Address: 1400, 1403, 1407, 1420 and
1432 Lake Front Drive, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $125,000
Date: June 26
Grantor: Janet Dauphin, Lawrence Dauphin
Grantee: Ann Stoeckel, Gerald, Stoeckel
Address: 9249 Coach Stop Road, Columbia
Cost: $165,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Waterloo Park Street Apartments LLC
Grantee: KMB3 LLC
Address: 503, 507 Park Street, Waterloo
Cost: $1,350,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Daniel J. Kreher
Grantee: Arnold J. Eckart Jr., Morgan Meyer
Address: 340 Hillgard Landing, Hecker
Cost: $275,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Breanna A. Derra, Sandy Derra
Grantee: Sameron S. Brock, Shari Brock
Address: 6478 Lake Forest Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $550,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Sandra M. Morgan, Sonya M. Morgan
Grantee: Pyramid Commercial LLC
Address: 103 North Riebeling Street, Columbia
Cost: $365,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Carolyn B. Kish
Grantee: Rebecca K. Maggart, William D. Maggart
Address: 3701 Brandt Road, Fults
Cost: $275,000
Date: June 27
Grantor: Sunset Ridge Enterprises LLC
Grantee: Dennis W. Kruse
Address: 2404 Sunset Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $493,000