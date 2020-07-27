Edgerton Ramsey Saathoff | Obituary

Edgerton “Ed” Ramsey Saathoff, 92, died Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Trenton, son of the late Henry and Helen (nee Kaufman) Saathoff.

Ed most recently resided in Maryland with his son and family for the last few years, but had previously retired to Columbia, S.C. Ed resided in many places during the course of his career and had lived in Milwaukee, Dallas, Olathe, Kan.; Ridgefield, Conn.; and Darnestown, Md.

Ed enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many countries and places during his lifetime. He made it to every continent except Antarctica, which he said he had “no urge to go to, too cold.” He was an avid reader and read several newspapers and followed the stock market daily. He also enjoyed symphony concerts and classical music, dining out, chocolate and cigars.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran, having served twice. First at the end of WWII in 1946, as an enlisted man in the 188th Parachute Infantry Regiment and again during the Korean War as an officer.

He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, in 1950, with a bachelor of science in liberal arts and science degree in history. He retired from Union Labor Life Insurance Company Aug. 24, 1990, as the vice president of the mortgage department.

He is survived by his son Eric; daughter-in-law Teresa; and grandsons Henry and Daniel Saathoff in Maryland; his wife of 15 years Anna Saathoff in Columbia, S.C.; and niece Rebecca Au (nee Saathoff) in North Tonawanda, N.Y.

He is preceded in death by Eric’s mother, Ruth Ann (nee Schellhardt) Saathoff, to whom he was married for 34 years; brother Hadley Saathoff; and nephew Mark Saathoff.

A reception will be held August 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Fredrico’s Italian Restaurant in Waterloo, friends and family welcome.

To contact family, please email Eric at eric.saathoff3123@gmail.com or call 301-346-6625.