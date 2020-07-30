Shirley M. Pilgrim | Obituary

Shirley M. Pilgrim, 85, of Columbia, died July 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born March 18, 1935, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late William and Josephine ‘Sis’ (nee Helbrueck) Vahle. She was married for 65 years to Homer G. Pilgrim, who survives her. They were married June 4, 1955, in East St. Louis.

Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church-Columbia, where she was very involved with her church family, having been active with the quilter’s group, card club and “Friends Forever.” She loved life, her motto being “This too shall pass.” After Homer retired, they traveled to Florida, where they had a winter home. Shirley was blessed with a full happy life filled with many friends who will miss her dearly. Her grandchildren where the light of her life.

Also surviving are daughters, Barbara (Charles) Harris of Thompson Station, Tenn., and Julie (Bradford) Hornbostel of Columbia; grandchildren, Andrew (Charline) Harris, Tony (Jennifer) Harris, Derek Hornbostel, Corey Hornbostel and Ryan Hornbostel; great-grandchild, Kinsley Harris; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Denise Pilgrim; and sister Delores Stanley.

Visitation will be held Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia and Aug. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Columbia.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. at church, with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1200 Valmeyer Road, Columbia.