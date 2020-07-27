Margaret Q. “Mitzie” Frederick | Obituary

Margaret Q. “Mitzie” Frederick (nee Quernheim), 88, of Clayton, Mo., died July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Emil W. and Hulda (nee Hartmann) Quernheim.

She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, volunteer at Children’s Hospital for many years, loved gardening, her family, and friends.

She is survived by her children Sandra (Rob) Dannenberg, John (Gail) Frederick and Mark Frederick; grandchildren Kathryn, Christyn (David) Murphy, Tory, and Madelyn Dannenberg, Stephen Frederick, Sarah (Peter) Shelton, Melissa and Mark Frederick; sister-in-law Wanda Quernheim; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Mitzie is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Raymond O. Frederick; brothers David and Paul (Sharon) Quernheim; and sister Dorothy “Pat” (Robert) Voris.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Affton, Mo.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shaw’s Garden or Donor’s Choice