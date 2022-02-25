Earnest L. Chapman | Obituary

Earnest L. Chapman, 86, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2022. He was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Greenup, son of the late Harold H., and Vena (nee Warfel) Chapman. He was married to Emma Pauline (nee Rollins) Chapman, who survives him. They were married Sept. 10, 1961 in Hoopestown.

Ernie was a person who loved life and its many adventures. He was also proud of his graduation from the University of Illinois, saying some of his early teachers might be surprised. Following completion of a satisfying and fulfilling career with Merck Pharmaceutical he and his wife began exploring the world. There were three trip to Alaska; viewing the polar bears on Hudson Bay; visiting all 50 states; every province of Canada but one; and a trip to Europe. But the most special trip of all was the one to Australia and New Zealand, his lifelong dream.

Ernie also had a mission and giving heart. He and Pauline worked for 25 years with Marriage Encounter United Methodist, holding many leadership positions and especially important, gaining new and lifelong friends. They also worked for 10 years with United Methodist Nomads. Another interest was genealogy and tracing his roots. Because of that, he was a founding member of the Chapman Family Association dedicated to assisting others find their roots. He was very proud to have been able to be a part of tracing and connecting several with their birth families.

Most important, though, was he love for his wife of 60 years, his two sons Mark and Darren, brothers David and Gary, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was kind and generous and enjoyed pun-type jokes. He might not remember your name but he could tell you where you lived and your job. He never considered you a stranger and would help you or others in any way he possibly could. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be March 1 from 10 a.m. noon at the Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia.

A funeral services will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Allen Miller officiating.

Interment will be in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Bethany United Methodist Church – Columbia; United Methodist Nomads; or Midwest Mission Distribution in Chatham.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.