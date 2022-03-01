Rose Marie Crossley | Obituary

Rose Marie (Haase) Crossley of Columbia died suddenly Feb. 23, 2022.

Rose Marie was born in McCook, Neb. in 1933. Rose Marie’s family moved to Torrington, Wyo., where Rose Marie graduated from high school in 1951. She worked at Kellam Drug Store until her marriage that fall to her high school sweetheart, Robert Leslie Crossley.

Rose Marie and Robert settled in Columbia in 1971. Upon retirement they enjoyed traveling: Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and many trips to Portland, Ore., and Torrington, Wyo.

Reading and doing daily word puzzles from the newspaper were her passions. Rose Marie was active in Columbia Women’s Club where she held many offices. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. There, she was active in Bell/Chancel Choirs. Playing bridge was her favorite social time. She loved watching sports on TV and was an avid texter to family and friends. She would end her texts with hearts and roses. Rose Marie poured all her energies into family and friends. She was warm, generous, and caring.

Rose Marie was loved by many and will be missed so much.

Surviving family are her husband,Robert Crossley; daughters, Terri (Tom) Morrison of Portland, Ore, and Linda (Joel) Harres of Columbia; son Larry Crossley of Columbia; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren Melissa (Ryan) Maupin, Felix, Dexter and baby on the way, Scott (Kelly) Harres, Hazel Rose and William, Stephanie (Joe Edelman) Harres, Shane (Laura) Morrison, Leslie Nelson, Sophia and Ella Rose and Tricia Morrison; brother-in-law, Marvin Schloatman; sisters-in-law, Madge Haase, Norma Haase and Cheryl Riggs; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Stasia Haase; brothers, Glenny, Roland and Raymond Haase; and sister, Roberta Sanger.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

In lieu of customary remembrances the family requests, with gratitude, memorial contributions be directed to the Columbia Women’s Club for Youth Scholarships.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, is handling arrangements.