Darlene A. Jacobs | Obituary

Darlene Ann Jacobs (nee Piel), 86, of Red Bud, was called home by the Lord on Feb. 22, 2022, at 11:11 a.m. at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo. She was born to the late Otto and Edna Piel (nee Schmadeke) on Oct. 20, 1935, in rural Randolph County.

She was reborn as a child of God through Holy Baptism at the hands of Rev. J. H. Hartenberger on Nov. 17, 1935, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud. Darlene was confirmed on April 10, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, by Rev. W. H. Youssi.

She graduated from Red Bud High School in 1953. Darlene was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault. Over the years she was a member of Holy Cross Ladies Aid, taught Sunday School, was a member of the Altar Guild and washed communion ware.

Her recent occupations included farmerette, homemaker and avid gardener. After high school graduation she worked as a secretary for Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in St. Louis until her marriage to Alvin E. Jacobs on August 21, 1954. Their wedding was performed by Rev. E. Widenhoefer at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault, and their union was blessed with six children. Darlene and Alvin made their home and farmed in the Red Bud area. After their first grandchild was born, Darlene started a babysitting job.

She is survived by children Lynn (Christopher) Payne of Douglas, Wyo., Deborah (Harold) Siegfried of Red Bud, Evelyn Belman of Belleville, Sandra (Howard) Mehner of Waterloo, Marsha (Michael) Voges of Red Bud and Dwight Jacobs of Red Bud; sister Marjorie Collias of Crestwood, Mo.; brother-in-law Victor Jacobs of Red Bud; grandchildren Nathan Voges of Red Bud, Jacobs (Marissa) Payne of New Braunfels, Texas; Nickolas Mehner of Waterloo, Sara (William) Shepherd of Red Bud and Brittany (Zachary) Hollis of Waterloo; great-granddaughter Mila Payne; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many dear friends.

Darlene was also preceded in death by her husband Alvin E. Jacobs; sisters Lorraine Jones and Marcella Piel, brothers-in-law Willard Jones and Joseph G. Collias; and son-in-law Dale Belman.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud and 10–11 a.m. March 1 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Renault.

Memorials may be made to: Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, Evansville; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault; St. John’s Lutheran School, Red Bud; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.