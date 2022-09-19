Earl F. Niermann | Obituary

Earl F. Niermann, 98, of Columbia, died Sept. 18, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living after a heroic battle with various medical impairments including debilitating arthritis and COVID-19.

Earl was born in Prairie du Rocher, son of the late William and Clara (Wiegard) Niermann. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, a Korean War veteran and retired from American Can Company of St. Louis in 1986. He was married to Evola M. Bersche on May 30, 1955, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Modoc. Earl was a beloved husband and father.

He was admired as a man of the highest moral character, hard-working, intelligent, loyal and of great faith. His mind stayed sharp even as his body was failing.

He is survived by children Dennis (Cindy) Niermann, Jean Schneider, Joan (David) May and Tom (Roo) Niermann; grandchildren Michael Schneider, Bradley Schneider, Stacie (Josh) Winsor, Stephanie (Jesse) Wells, Heather (Jeff) Haare, Angela May, Alex Niermann, Ryan Niermann, Nicole Niermann and Gabriella Niermann; great-grandchildren Owen, McKenna and Hadley Haare and Weston and Cameron Wells; brothers Robert (Elizabeth) and Kenny (Barb) Niermann.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Evola brothers Wilfred (Dorothy) and John (Connie) Niermann; and sisters Dorothy (Thomas) Boyd and Hortense (Ernest) Roy.

Graveside committal services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Church – Building Fund; or Masses.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.