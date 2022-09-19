JoAnn R. Phillips | Obituary

JoAnn R. Phillips, 47, of Steeleville, died Sept. 14, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

JoAnn was born July 13, 1975, in Murphysboro, to Don and Paulette (Reiman) Moore. She married Scott A. Phillips on June 21, 2016, in Chester. JoAnn worked as an LPN at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo. She was a member of the United Steel Workers Union.

JoAnn is survived by her husband Scott A. Phillips of Steeleville; children Jeffrey Caleb Moore (Courtney Nicole) of Steeleville; Dustin Allen Phillips of Tilden; grandchildren Jeremiah Kole Moore, Josuah Daniel Oetkin and one on the way in October, Jaxon Stout Moore; siblings Shane (Sharon) Moore of Ava, Chad (Lisa) Moore of Ava, Tammy (Todd) Gerberding of Steeleville and LaDonna (Rusty) Bievenue of Steeleville; maternal grandmother Irma Reiman of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents and sister Michelle.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home, Steeleville.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Phillip Luttrell officiating.

Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association and can be mailed to Wilson’s Funeral Home.