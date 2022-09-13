Dorothy E. Hill | Obituary

Dorothy E. Hill (nee Crouch), 84, of Waterloo, died Sept. 6, 2022, in Belleville. She was born June 9, 1938 in Hazel Park, Mich.

Beyond her life as an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy gave back to the community through various volunteer efforts and donations. She also had many other passions.

She was an exquisite gardener, her yard was always in bloom and the envy of the neighborhood.

She and her husband were accomplished Country Western dancers and instructors at the Silver Moon Dance Hall.

She was an avid Cardinals fan… she passed calmly while watching the team she loved win the game.

She is survived by her sister Gloria Coffelt (nee Crouch); brothers William (Gail) and Terry (Deborah) Crouch; children Dana (Kim) Hill, Randy (Cynthia) Hill and Robin (Chris) Prombo; grandchildren Miranda Hill, Jay (Katie) Prombo and Scott Prombo; and great-grandchildren Austin Hill, Alivia Hill and Ian Prombo.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Owen Hill Jr.; parents Ewin and Edith (nee Pardy) Crouch; and sister Marilyn (nee Crouch) LaFave.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.