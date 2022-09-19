Michael S. McIntyre | Obituary

Michael S. McIntyre, 56, of East Carondelet, died Sept. 12, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis. He was born Jan. 21, 1966, in St. Louis.

Mike enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing for catfish, football, gardening and decorating for Christmas.

Surviving are his daughter Jacqueline Willbrand; son Ozzymichael Steven (fiance Kimberly Johnston) McIntyre; grandchildren Jeremiah, Joseph, Konnor, Sofia, Mikey and Hunter; step-grandchildren, Chloe, Kayden and Liberty; sisters Vicky (Joe) Gass, Barbara (Gary) Yrjanson and Tina (Chip) Higgerson; ex-wife Cheryl McIntyre; along with aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad John McIntyre; mother Jacqueline Riese; stepdad Roger Riese; sister Judy Williams; and nephew Dale Taylor Kronk.

Memorial visitation was Sept. 18 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Mid-America Transplant; or the American Red Cross.