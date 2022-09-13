David Garcia | Obituary

David Garcia, 76, of Columbia, died Sept. 12, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Feb. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, son of the late Miguel and Rosita (nee Juarez) Garcia. He was married to Cheri (nee Breihan) Garcia, who survives him. They were married Nov. 13, 1971, in Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

David was a very proud Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 581 and a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

David enjoyed working as a meat cutter for 49 years. His favorite pastimes included traveling, taking walks in the park, golfing and doing yard work. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his sons, David (Tammy) Garcia of Valmeyer, Brian Garcia of Columbia and Marc (Carmen) Garcia of Columbia; daughter Lisa Hooker of Columbia; grandchildren Conner, Violet, Marques, Manuel, Hayden, Jocelyn, Miguel and Jaxon; sisters Anita ‘Winkie’ Reid and Rosemarie Molina; brothers, Richard (Viola) Garcia, Larry Garcia and Kevin Garcia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Miguel Garcia.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with Fr. Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Tin Can Sailors, Somerset, Mass.; or The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness.