Duane L. Nungesser | Obituary

Duane L. Nungesser, 74, of Waterloo, died Sept. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1948, in Highland.

He is survived by his brother Gerald Nungesser; sister Jeanne Clouse; nieces and nephew Sarah Wuertz, Gerald (Marie) Nungesser Jr. and Christine Schneider; great-nieces and great-nephew Matt and Audrey Wuertz and Amber Blissenbach; step great-nephew Colton Cheney; and cousins.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents Milton L. and Yourth P. (nee Nungesser) Nungesser; brother Richard Nungesser; and sister-in-law Norma Jean Nungesser.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. until time of service Sept. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.