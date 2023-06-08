Delma W. Minton | Obituary

Delma W. Minton (nee Nottmeier), 101, of Waterloo, died June 8, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born July 30, 1921, in Kidd.

Delma was a member of Zion UCC – St. Joe and Monroe County Home Extension.

She is survived by her son Paul (Teresa) Minton; grandson Nicholas (Amanda) Minton; granddaughter Maria (Blake) Manville; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Ralph Minton; parents Walter C. and Celestine (nee Juelfs) Nottmeier; brother Oliver (Sharon) Nottmeier and Harold Nottmeier; and sister Erna (William) Spargo.

Visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Zion UCC – St. Joe.