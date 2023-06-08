Kathy Mitchell Kemke | Obituary

Kathy (nee Heller, formerly Mitchell) Kempke of Waukesha, Wisc., moved peacefully on to whatever awaits us next on June 5, 2023, at 77 years young.

Kathy was a very active member of St John’s Lutheran Church on Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisc., and will be inurned in the columbarium in the Memorial Gardens there.

Kathy worked as a school teacher in Illinois in her very much younger days. She worked a number of years at Aetna Casualty Insurance as a commercial underwriter, and with several insurance brokers in Wisconsin.

Back when her joints were far younger Kathy enjoyed racquetball at the Waukesha location of WAC and continued less strenuous activities there until very recently.

Kathy was a pretty good bridge player and was in several bridge groups in the Waukesha area.

Kathy enjoyed the many road trips she and Ken took to national parks, Door County, Florida Keys and other scenic areas around the country. She especially enjoyed the annual two-week getaway they took almost every winter for the last 20 years to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where she indulged in snorkeling, sunning to thaw the Wisconsin winter frost, dinner cruises and Painkillers and Bushwhackers.

Kathy enjoyed the beauty of flowers and spent much time in the summer months tending the flower garden. She was equally good with indoor plants and has potted plants over 20 years old and still thriving.

Kathy left behind her husband of 33 years; Ken Kempke; son Mark Mitchell; sister Sandy (Kenny) Schultheis; step-family Robert and Judy Kempke, Greg, Cindy and amazing granddaughter Kaitlyn Kempke and Vicki and Josh Pietrowiak; and other nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

Kathy was preceded in this journey by her parents Elmer and Verna (nee Meyer) Heller, son Donald “Scott” Mitchell, sisters Carolyn Pigg and Lynette Matzenbacher.

There will be a celebration of life to exchange memories of Kathy 2:30-4 p.m. June 23, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers memorials to: St. John’s Lutheran Church – Davidson, Wisc.; or donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visitchurchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.