David A. Vogt | Obituary

David A. Vogt, 83, of Columbia, died Aug. 9, 2022. He was born Aug. 28, 1939 in East St. Louis to Herbert and Laura (nee Stillman) Vogt.

David was a lifelong resident of Columbia, where he lived with his wife, Linda, of 61 years. He was a well known and respected banker in Columbia. David took pride in everything he did, whether it was his career, his family or his friends.

David began his career at 1st National Bank and remained there for 39 years. At the time of his retirement in 1992, he was president over the local area Magna banks and a member of Magna’s Board of Directors. A fair and just ethic was very important to David in all aspects of life. He once said that his success in working came from always trying to do two things: “ Always treat everyone the way you would want to be treated and never think that you are better than any one of them.”

After his retirement David loved being outdoors. He took pride in caring for his yard and flowers, as was evident by its year round beauty. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golf and playing cards. He was a faithful member of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, serving in many ways over the years.

Surviving him is his wife Linda (Doiron) Vogt; sons Kevin (Lori) Vogt, Ken (Karen Johnson) Vogt and Scott (Linda) Vogt; daughter Dana Wolfe; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Laura Vogt and sister Arlene Steele.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, and 9:30-10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Services will follow at Immaculate Conception with Fr. Carl officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.