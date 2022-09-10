Patricia A. Rottler | Obituary

Patricia Ann “Patti” Rottler (nee Doerr), 63, of Waterloo, died surrounded by her family on Sept. 8, 2022, in Waterloo, after a courageous and inspirational six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 in Red Bud.

Patti was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Friends in Stitches Quilt Guild, volunteer at Monroe County History Museum, alumnus and HOF member of Gibault Catholic High School, and advocate of the Waterloo community. Patti will always be remembered for her love of quilting, swimming, Cardinals baseball and above all, as a loving spouse, mother, sister and Oma.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Robert Rottler; children Lucas (Sarah) Rottler, Alex Rottler and Lana Rottler; grandchildren Lennon and Bodie Rottler; siblings Lynn (Perry) Schlemmer, Mark (Jill) Doerr, Matthew (Lori) Doerr, Mary (Gary) Bassett, Michael (Lori) Doerr, Merlin (Cheryl) Doerr and Martin (Michele) Doerr; in-laws Rudolph (Savannah) Rottler, Barbara (Rick) Hensley, Benjamin (LaJune) Rottler; uncle Floyd Melliere and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry L. and Mae V. (nee Melliere) Doerr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Athletic Programs at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School; or Gibault Catholic High School.