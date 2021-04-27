Darlene D. Jacobs | Obituary

Canon Inc

Darlene D. Jacobs, 87, of Columbia, died April 26, 2021, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born March 27, 1934, in Fults. She was the daughter of the late Alfred, and Elsie (nee Hoffmann) Altes. She was married to the late Henry F. Jacobs Jr. They were married on June 14, 1952, in Renault. He passed away on March 14, 2021.

Darlene was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Columbia, where she participated in the Ladies League and for many years she took care of the flower arrangements at church. She had worked at Weilbacher’s Grocery in Columbia as a clerk and later as a baker for National and Schnucks grocery stores. Darlene enjoyed sewing and cooking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter Corla (Don) Greer of Arnold, Mo.; granddaughter Sarah (Aaron) Haskell of Pevely, Mo.; grandson Ryan (Stefani) Greer of Bonne Terre, Mo.; great-grandchildren Ashton Haskell and Kolt Greer; brother-in-law Melvin Jacobs of Kirkwood, Mo.; sister-in-law Alvera Jacobs of Waterloo; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Jeanette (Oscar) Kelkhoff.

Visitation will be May 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Columbia.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.