Michael W. Cowsert | Obituary

Michael Wayne Cowsert, 51, of Waterloo, died April 22, 2021. He was employed with Cerro Flow Products, LLC for 32 years.

Michael was a hard-working member of the United Steel Workers local 4294. He was a devoted father, and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to thank his closest friend, Robert Chiarelli whom he deeply admired for his support during this difficult time and his boss and good friend, Paul Combs who he spent most of his time with-thank you for supporting Joshua during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank everyone who stopped to help Michael at the scene including the police, EMS, nurses and pedestrians; Mercy Hospital and their staff for their support and kindness and Mid America Transplant for their sincere kindness and allowing Michael to live on through the eyes of another, he would be humbled to know he was saving lives.

Michael is survived by his son Joshua Cowsert of Springfield, Mo.; stepdaughter Sarah (Whitmore) Taggart and Joshua’s mother/former spouse Shelia; father Larry (Carol) Dornin; stepfather Robert Falkenhein, Sr.; sisters April (Falkenhein) Stanley and Melissa (Dornin) (Ray) Bailey; brothers Robert Falkenhein, Jr.; Jeff (Kim) Dornin and Matt Dornin; aunts Juanita (Jerry) Richey and Regina Cowsert; niece Mandy (Cowsert) (Jeremy) Weibrecht; and nephews: Jeremy Richey, Kenneth Cowsert and Chris (Corie) Cowsert; as well as many great-nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother Cathy (Cowsert) Falkenhein; grandparents Malcholm and Melva Cowsert; uncle Lloyd Cowsert; and nephew, Paul Cowsert.

Visitation will be May 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at with the Reverend Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid America Transplant Foundation, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive, St. Louis or at www.midamericatransplant.org; or to the Mercy Hospital Foundation 14528 S. Outer 40, Suite 100 Chesterfield, Mo. or mercyhealthfoundation.net.