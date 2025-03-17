Connie Hoelting | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 17, 2025

Connie (nee Jeter) Hoelting, of Waterloo, died March 7, 2025. She was the beloved daughter of Conrad and Hermie Jeter, loving and cherished wife of Bob Hoelting and sister-in-law of Dave Hoelting.

Connie was a lover of all animals especially her fur babies Baybe and Midnight.

She was loved by all and friend to many. Connie had her special people, Ryan and Vinny – who she called her brothers – and a special bond with her “Person” Amie Burke.

Connie was a champion barrel racer, lover of the lake and valued team member of Sun Chemical.

She will always be remembered and greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. March 27 at Happy Hour Sports Bar, Waterloo. 

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Helping Strays of Monroe County in Connie’s name.

