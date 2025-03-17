Connie Hoelting | Obituary

Connie (nee Jeter) Hoelting, of Waterloo, died March 7, 2025. She was the beloved daughter of Conrad and Hermie Jeter, loving and cherished wife of Bob Hoelting and sister-in-law of Dave Hoelting.

Connie was a lover of all animals especially her fur babies Baybe and Midnight.

She was loved by all and friend to many. Connie had her special people, Ryan and Vinny – who she called her brothers – and a special bond with her “Person” Amie Burke.

Connie was a champion barrel racer, lover of the lake and valued team member of Sun Chemical.

She will always be remembered and greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. March 27 at Happy Hour Sports Bar, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Helping Strays of Monroe County in Connie’s name.