Dale A. Rist | Obituary

Dale Allen Rist, 66, of Hecker, died March 16, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Red Bud.

He previously worked at Lohrberg Lumber, Hecker Stag Brewery, Belleville Iron Workers Local 392 – East St. Louis and a previous member of Hecker Sportsman’s Club.

Dale never complained about all the numerous tests, office visits, and cancer treatments.

He is survived by his son Aaron Rist; grandson Ayden; his faithful dog Archie; sisters Portia (Richard) Binder, Patsy (Leo) Stephan and Peggy (Jim) Ray; brother Gary (Kathleen) Rist; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his son Greg Rist and parents Orville E. and Myrtle O. (nee Neff) Rist;

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.