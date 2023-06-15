Clint | Pet of the Week

Clint is a real cool dog ready to be your buddy! He is great with other dogs and walks nice on a leash. He is housebroken and playful. Come and meet this wonderful dog; we know you will fall in love!

Clint is five years old and weighs 61 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.