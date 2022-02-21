Cheryl A. Williams | Obituary

Cheryl A. Williams (nee Ross), 68, of Wildwood, Mo., died Feb. 20, 2022, in Creve Coeur. She was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Red Bud.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church – Arnold, Mo., and St. Thomas Isle Lane Bunco Ladies.

She is survived by her husband Tim Williams; daughter Kristin (Kevin) Murray; grandchildren Declan and Charlotte Murray; sister-in-law Fay Ross; niece Julie (Jay) Whitlock; great-nephews Logan and Rigby Whitlock; close and extended family; and friends.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father Alvin Ross; mother Charlotte Heise (nee Koopmann); stepfather George Heise; and brother Bernie Ross.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until time of service Feb. 23 at St. John Lutheran Church – Arnold, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the church.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Lutherans for Life; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.