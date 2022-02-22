Delbert L. Vieregge | Obituary

Delbert L. Vieregge, 92, of Columbia, died Feb. 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. He was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Chester, son of the late William A. and Nellie (nee Leaders) Vieregge. He was married to the late Glenda (nee Lough) Vieregge. They were married Sept. 14, 1957, in St. Louis. She had passed away Dec. 19, 2017.

Delbert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia. He was retired from Brown Shoe Co., and had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He enjoyed spending his spare time in the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting for small game and mushroom hunting.

Surviving are his daughter Mona (Ron) Newton of Columbia; son Mark Vieregge of Columbia; grandchildren Lindsay (Dave Domian) Newton and David Newton; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, Elmer and William D. Vieregge along with a sister Ethel Moeller.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church – Building Fund.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.