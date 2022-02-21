Terri L. Soehnlin | Obituary

Terri Lea Soehnlin, 58, was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend. She died suddenly on Feb. 16, 2022.

She was born to Don and Maisie Skeeters on Sept. 29, 1963. Soon after high school graduation, she married the love of her life, her husband Tommy Soehnlin on April 23, 1983. Together, they had a son, Tony, whom she loved deeply. There was nothing in this world she loved more than her family. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Terri. She loved music and game nights with family and friends with a cocktail in hand. She found beauty in the spring flowers and fall leaves. Her ability to find pure happiness cuddling with her pups and kitties was delightful, and she faithfully loved her four-legged pets and spoke of them more often than not. Terri shone with God’s special light to the people around her, all the while sharing his abiding love and word with family and friends. She was a beautiful soul.

Survivors include her husband Thomas; son Tony Edward Soehnlin of Denver; sisters, Sheri (Kim) Banning,and Jami Arndt; her closest friend, Lucretia Penn; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow with Rev. Mark Shelton officiating.

A funeral procession will leave Leesman Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 28 for interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County.