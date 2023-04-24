Charlotte Goble | Obituary

Charlotte Goble ((nee Newlin), 96, died peacefully at home on April 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Charlotte was born on Jan. 7, 1927, to Walter and Gladys Newlin in Casey. She was the oldest of three children, followed by brothers Walter Allen Jr. and Robert Newlin. On Feb. 1, 1948. she married Robert (Bob) Goble and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Charlotte assisted husband Bob and son Roger during the 50 years of Goble Furniture Company in Casey. She took over management of the family farms from her father, Walter Newlin, recognized by the University of Illinois as the Father of Illinois Agriculture. She was a member of Casey’s Ladies Civic League, Casey United Methodist Church, Casey Country Club and a local bridge club.

Charlotte was musically talented and had the rare gift of perfect pitch. When only in sixth grade she was good enough to play the flute as a member of the high school band. Little did she know that many years later she would marry Bob Goble, who was a senior playing cornet in the band. She graduated from Casey High School in 1944 and attended the University of Illinois where she played the flute in both the marching band and the concert band as a freshman.

She was also a proficient pianist starting at an early age and later serving as the Methodist Church organist for over twenty-eight years. She enjoyed playing piano and organ at home and frequently encouraged other family musicians and singers to join in.

Charlotte was an excellent athlete. She played tennis in high school and was also an exceptional swimmer. She enjoyed working as a lifeguard during summers at the Casey swimming pool. She was also an avid golfer who enjoyed many decades of golf with Bob, her family, and numerous friends in Casey, Robinson and Waterloo and during vacations in Florida and Hawaii.

To her credit .Charlotte had two holes-in-one at Casey Country Club, one more than Bob. In 2021 Bob and Charlotte were recognized as Casey Country Club Legends of Golf with a tournament and dinner in their honor. Although no longer playing golf in their nineties, Bob and Charlotte enjoyed watching the golfers and tourists with family and friends from their patio overlooking the No. 7 green and the Big Tee.

Charlotte enjoyed family celebrations for holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries and especially looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her quick wit and humor were well known and remained ever present even as her health diminished.

The family greatly appreciates the exceptional care, support and kindness over many years from Karen Elliott, Kay Mitchell, Jennifer Ellington, Virginia Hammond and Linda Siverly and Visiting Angels Rachel Taylor and Laura Cleaver and the hospice staff. Neighbors Jim Winnett, Tom and Georgia Hardy and Judy Murphy have been wonderful local friends along with Deloris Neece from Florida.

Surviving are husband Bob; children Steve Goble, Karen Pottoff (John), Roger Goble (Marsha) and Jim Goble (fiance, Rajamah Hammons); brother Robert Newlin (Jan); sister-in-law Carol Lee Newlin; grandchildren Amy Lewis (Dwayne), Ann Fearday (Ryan) and Chase Goble (Andrea); and great-grandchildren Adley and Owen Lewis, Lydia, Julia and Quinn Charlotte Fearday and Townes and Everly Goble.

Charlotte was preceded in death by parents Walter and Gladys Newlin and brother Walter Allen Newlin Jr.

Visitation was held April 23 at Casey United Methodist Church, Casey.

A funeral service followed at the church with Rev. Dr. Joe Richard officiating.

Private burial was in the Casey Cumberland Cemetery, Casey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Casey-Westfield Band Boosters; or Casey United Methodist Church.

Markwell Funeral Home of Casey is in charge of the arrangements.