James A. Mueller | Obituary

James A. “Jim” Mueller, 85, of Baldwin, died April 22, 2023, in Baldwin. He was born July 29, 1937, in Valmeyer.

James retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member of VFW in Chester and American Legion in Baldwin. James retired from truck driving and was former treasurer for the Village of Baldwin. He was an avid model train railroad enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Carol A. Mueller (nee Schaack); children Steven (Christina) Mueller, Terry Mueller and Brian Mueller; grandchildren Jeremy (Anna) Mueller, Joshua (Sami) Mueller, Christopher Mueller, James “Jimmy” Mueller, Corie (Ryan) Wilkins, Ryan Mueller and Caitlan Mueller; two great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Judie) Mueller; sister Jane McCready; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son Raymond L. Mueller; grandson Jason Mueller; and parents Arnold A. E. “Humpy” and Rose (nee Hoffmann) Mueller

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service April 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.