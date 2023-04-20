Shirley Kohler | Obituary

Shirley Kohler (nee Huller), 85, of Waterloo, died April 20, 2023, in Columbia. She was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Belleville.

Shirley was a member of Monroe County Homemakers, St. Mary’s Church in Valmeyer, IL, and an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her sons Gary (Michelle) Kohler of Fults, Scott (Joan) Kohler of Waterloo and Craig Kohler of Waterloo; grandchildren Lance (Shelbi Nelson), Justin, Sam, Ben and Gracie; brother Darwin (Doris) Huller; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Leo A. Kohler Jr.; parents Arthur J. and Mildred (nee Bechtel) Huller; and sister Betty (Bob) Peters.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 24 and 9 a.m. until time of service April 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville, IL

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.