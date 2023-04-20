Anthony ‘Andy’ Marlow | Obituary

Anthony “Andy” Marlow, 52, of Belleville, died April 17, 2023. He was born in St. Louis on August 25, 1970.

He loved God, his family and friends, dirt track racing, table salt, Marlboros and Bud Light. His humor and country karaoke will always be missed.

Anthony is survived by his wife Tiffany (Crook) Marlow of Belleville; children, Andrew Marlow “flip dog” and Jammie Marlow “pie pie”; brother Steve (Brenda) Marlow; sisters Kim (Mike) Eberhardt, Lisa (Gerald) Woodruff and Sonja (James) Grose – his first baby girl; brother-in-law Steven (Jenna) Shrum; sisters-in-law Maryna Shrum, Amanda (Agustin) Tapia, Katie (Jessie) Murphy and Dakotah (Tim) Hancock; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law Steve and Angela Shrum and Tim and Sheila Crook; uncle Jay Jarmuszkiewcz, who took care of him like he was one of his own; lifelong best friend Michael (Jessica) Akins Sr. (hiss hiss); race crew brothers Ron Weidler, Bob Hooker, Dave Monterusso, Rich Breakfield and Joel Ortberg; his awesome work family at Marathon Group; many nieces – including his No. 1 Savannah Hare; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents William and Jammie (nee Horn) Marlow; second mom Aunt Yvonne “Boots” (nee Horn) Jarmuszkiewcz; niece Jessica Eberhardt; and his four-legged best friend Taylor Marie.

There will be a celebration of his life from 3:30-7:30 p.m. April 21 at T.R.’s Place, Belleville.

Per his request, Rites of Cremation will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations directly to: his family; or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his honor.