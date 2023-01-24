Capt. Phillip P. Kirk | Obituary

Captain Phillip P. Kirk, 36, of Waterloo, died Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeton, Mo.. He was born August 8, 1986, in Kansas City, Mo.

Capt. Phillip was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Mueller Kirk; children Shelby Kirk and soon to be born son Emmett Michael Kirk; parents Dr. Michael and Greta Kirk; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Cynthia Mueller; sister Rebecca (Timothy) Roeckle; nephews Isaac and Nathaniel Roeckle; and grandmother Karrol Kirk.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Franklin Kirk; maternal grandparents Col. Joseph Wolfenberger and Mary Wolfenberger; uncle Bruce Bachman; and aunt Patti Watts.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27 and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to his children’s scholarship fund.