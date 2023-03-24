Butterscotch | Pet of the Week

This adorable calico has a very sweet and laid back demeanor. She loves hanging out with other cat friends and would probably do well with children. Come visit Butterscotch today!

Butterscotch is 2 years old.

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. Cats may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended.